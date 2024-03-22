Weekend To Do List: Welcome spring with sip and shop, egg hunt, craft fair

BOSTON - This week marks the start of spring, so welcome the season with events around Massachusetts!

Hello Spring Sip & Shop

The Hello Spring Sip and Shop will be taking place in Chelmsford on Sunday. The third annual event at the Elks Lodge will feature 40 handmade crafters and vendors. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance and guests can enjoy giveaways and raffles too. The fun happens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

When: Sunday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Bunny will visit for pictures at 1 p.m.

Where: Chelmsford Elks Lodge, 300 Littleton Rd., Chelmsford

Cost: Items for purchase at booths

Click here for more information

Spring Egg Hunt Trail

Head to Long Hill in Beverly on Saturday and Sunday for the spring egg hunt trail. Search for eggs and wrap the day with spring-themed crafts and be sure to stop by the petting zoo. The celebration is perfect for the whole family. Be sure to pre-register online first!

When: Saturday March 23 and Sunday March 24, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Long Hill, 572 Essex St., Beverly

Cost: $6 adult member, $9 adult child, $10 adult non-member, $15 child non-member

Click here for more information and to register

Spring Handmade Craft Fair

Head to Plymouth for a spring handmade craft fair Saturday with 100 booths, food trucks, baked goods, seasonal gifts and more. There's something for everyone at the event! The fair takes place at Plymouth North High School from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

When: Saturday March 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Plymouth North High School, 41 Obery St., Plymouth

Cost: Items for sale at booths

Click here for more information