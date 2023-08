Frog pond closed due to mud left behind from storm

Frog pond closed due to mud left behind from storm

Frog pond closed due to mud left behind from storm

BOSTON - The spray pool at the Boston Common Frog Pond is closed due to storm damage after weekend storms dumped more than 3 inches of water in Boston.

Notice! Monday, July 31st: Due to storm damage, the Frog Pond Spray Pool is closed.

.

.@BostonParksDept — The Boston Common Frog Pond (@FrogPondBoston) July 31, 2023

Rains pushed mud into the pool.

There is no word on when the pond will reopen