Spotted lanternfly infestation confirmed in Wellesley

WELLESLEY - An infestation of spotted lanternflies has been confirmed in Wellesley.

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources found the infestation near Carisbrooke Reservation this week, according to a statement on the town's website.

The insects with their bright red underwings are an invasive plant hopper. They were first seen in the United States back in September 2014 in southeast Pennsylvania. The bugs eventually spread around the East Coast and Massachusetts and were found in Boston in 2019.

Spotted lanternflies can damage vineyards and orchards.

According to Wellesley's Natural Resources Commission, the insects often attack tree-of-heaven, an invasive tree species, as well as grapes, hops and native maple trees.

They don't bite or sting, but they swarm in large numbers and leave behind sticky honeydew.

A crushed spotted lanternfly sits on a sidewalk on September 4, 2022, in Jersey City, New Jersey. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Spotted lanternfly infestations were reported in Stow last year, as well as in Fitchburg in 2021.

According to the NRC, the spotted lanternfly was accidentally introduced to the United States in 2014. They've spread throughout the northeast by hitching a ride on vehicles, nursery stock and sheds. This year, they've been spotted everywhere from Illinois and Michigan to Pittsburgh and all over New York.

If you see one, take a photo and upload it to the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources website.