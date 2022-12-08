Sports betting at Encore Boston Harbor approved by Massachusetts Gaming Commission

EVERETT - Sports betting is coming to the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved the casino for a sports wagering license on Thursday afternoon.

It is the first sports betting license the commission has approved.

The casino said "Boston's Sportsbook" will open in early 2023.

Encore Boston Harbor must now obtain a certificate of operations and other conditions before bets can be made.

The MGC set a goal to launch retail sports wagering at the three casinos in the state in January.