Spirit Airlines ending service to and from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in May
MANCHESTER, N.H. - Spirit Airlines is ending service to and from New Hampshire this spring.
The budget airline said it will stop flying in and out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on May 8. Customers with flights booked with Spirit after that date should get a refund.
Spirit said it hopes to return to Manchester with seasonal service next winter.
