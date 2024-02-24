Spirit Airlines ending service to and from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in May

Spirit Airlines ending service to and from New Hampshire in May

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Spirit Airlines is ending service to and from New Hampshire this spring.

The budget airline said it will stop flying in and out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on May 8. Customers with flights booked with Spirit after that date should get a refund.

Spirit said it hopes to return to Manchester with seasonal service next winter.