Spirit Airlines ending service to and from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in May

By WBZ-News Staff

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Spirit Airlines is ending service to and from New Hampshire this spring.

The budget airline said it will stop flying in and out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport on May 8. Customers with flights booked with Spirit after that date should get a refund.

Spirit said it hopes to return to Manchester with seasonal service next winter.

WBZ-News Staff
The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 11:05 AM EST

