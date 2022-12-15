Spending more time outdoors could improve sleep

BOSTON - In the winter months, many of us hibernate, spending less time outdoors with less exposure to daylight, but a new study finds this could disrupt our circadian rhythms and impair sleep.

Researchers looked at the sleep patterns of 500 students at the University of Washington in Seattle and found they tended to go to sleep later and sleep in during the winter months, likely due to inadequate exposure to daylight.

The scientists say getting plenty of natural light during the daytime makes it easier to fall asleep at a reasonable time and wake up early the next morning and that getting more morning and midday sun could improve sleep, even on cloudy days.