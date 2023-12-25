Watch CBS News
Spencer crash investigated as possible link to Worcester hit-and-run

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

SPENCER - One man was seriously hurt in a car crash in Spencer early Christmas morning and the crash is now being investigated as possibly being involved in a hit-and-run.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. at the intersection of Paxton and Thompson Pond roads where the car went into the woods. A 31-year-old man from Spencer was taken to UMass Memorial with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.

Police are now looking at a potential link to a hit-and-run in Worcester that involved "personal injury." The Worcester District Attorney is also involved in the investigation.

First published on December 25, 2023 / 10:17 PM EST

