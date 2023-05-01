Special Olympics Massachusetts holds inclusive sports celebration at Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury
ROXBURY - Special Olympics Massachusetts held an inclusive sports celebration Sunday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury.
Participants got to try out some of the sports offered at the Special Olympics. Boston Police officers and Special Olympics athletes joined in on the activities. Students from Boston College also helped put on the event.
Organizers said they hope visitors were able to get a better understanding of how sports can be a benefit for everyone.
