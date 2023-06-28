Museum, sculpture garden, theater, and more at Southern Vermont Arts Center
Sponsored by Southern Vermont Arts Center
With a mission to promote and nurture the arts, Southern Vermont Arts Center is creating an inviting environment for the community to meet, enjoy and participate in the arts. In the video above, host Rachel Holt explores the property and shares why SVAC has become a premier destination for anyone visiting Southern Vermont.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.