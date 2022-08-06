Southboro home destroyed after fire started by lightning strike

Southboro house goes up in flames after lightning strike

Southboro house goes up in flames after lightning strike

SOUTHBORO -- A couple in Southboro is counting their blessings that they got out safely after a lightning strike turned their home into an inferno.

The Southboro Fire Department said as a powerful wind storm came through the area Friday afternoon, a bolt of lightning struck the chimney of a home on Sears Road.

Bill Depietri says his elderly parents made it out safely before the fire consumed their second floor.

"My parents were in the kitchen, and my father heard a loud bang. They knew there was a lightning storm going on outside. He walked out, saw a part of the chimney in the pool, then saw smoke coming up through the roof by the chimney," said Depietri. "When that wind came, it pushed the fire everywhere."

Southboro Fire Chief Steven Achilles described the moments firefighters arrived at the house.

"When they arrived, they had heavy smoke from the eaves of the building," said Achilles. "Simultaneously, we started getting multiple calls for lightening strikes and trees down."



On Saturday, power crews were busy removing trees and restoring power back to thousands of residents.

Meanwhile, Depietri was busy collecting precious photos for his parents that weren't destroyed in the fire.

The Depietris say they've lived in this house for 25 years. Achilles confirmed the house is a total loss. and said it was valued at $1.5 million.

Three firefighters had non-life-threatening injuries from the fire. It took firefighters eight hours to put out the fire.