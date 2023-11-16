Video shows South Boston package thieves who escaped on mopeds

SOUTH BOSTON - Residents are warned to be on the lookout as people riding scooters are stealing packages from doorsteps and porches in South Boston.

"Very frightening. When I heard it late last night, I made sure all my doors and windows were locked," said Judy Rushe, whose neighbor on East Fourth Street was robbed.

Neighbors said two men riding scooters took off with five packages containing stocking stuffers for the homeowner's children. The empty boxes were found near a busy intersection a few blocks away.

As the holiday season approaches and so much shopping is done online, Boston Police are offering tips to make sure you don't become the victim of a "porch pirate." Make arrangements with relatives for any gifts being shipped, don't assume common hallways and back doors are secure locations, ask mail carriers to post a notice about a pickup at the local post office and submit online delivery instructions with purchases.

"You have to be proactive about it," said South Boston landlord Mike Dirrane. "Because if you're not going to home and you're working, someone is going to steal your package."