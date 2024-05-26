South Boston holds annual Memorial Day service, honoring falling servicemembers from neighborhood

SOUTH BOSTON - The annual South Boston Memorial Day service was held Sunday, recognizing those from the neighborhood who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"This is a city and a community that has always stepped up to serve"

It was a glorious day to march down East Broadway Street i South Boston to Medal of Honor Park for the annual Memorial Day service held by the Thomas J. Fitzgerald VFW Post 61. A solemn commemoration and an expression of appreciation for fallen servicemembers.

A number of city and state leaders took part in the service.

"There's loyalty in the simple act of remembrance and that's what we're doing here today. In this little neighborhood that has given so much," said Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Massachusetts).

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu led a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a moment of silence. Veterans laid flowers and placed flags as a symbol of remembrance for those from South Boston who lost their lives in service.

"The names that are on just this one monument, for example, represent the cost of one conflict in one single neighborhood," said Wu. "This is a city and a community that has always stepped up to serve."

Commitment to help veterans with their health needs

During the ceremony, Lynch said it's also important to remember an ongoing commitment to veterans and their health needs.

"Just in this district, we've had 2,000 veterans come forward over the past few months with claims of exposure to toxic substances that were inflicted during their time in service overseas," said Lynch.

"We just can't forget the sacrifices that these servicemen and women did for our country," said Robert Santiago, a 20-year Navy veteran.