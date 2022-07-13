South Boston organization transforming corner into community garden, green space

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - A local organization in South Boston is planting seeds of sustainability, with the help of a well-known home improvement company. It's a project set to have a positive impact on many, for years to come.

The South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation is working to transform the corner of D Street and West Seventh Street, into a lush garden and green space.

"We have potatoes, a lot of kale. We've tried growing carrots," Noah White explained.

But White, the Garden Supervisor, said the carrots don't usually work out.

"A lot of tomatoes, squash. In the past we've grown zucchini," White said.

The 21-year-old Suffolk University student is a part of the team of local teens helping to turn the corner into something neighbors can be proud to see every day.

"It's going to be really exciting to see how this whole place– how this whole little area changes– in the next couple of months," White said.

Starting in the fall, the space on corner of D Street and West Seventh Street, will become an even bigger garden and green space for the community.

"This site is adjacent to a Boston public housing development, with lots of low and moderate income families living there. So, for them to be able to grow their own food is a way for them to save money and feed their families," Brown said.

Brown, the Executive Director of the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation, said they were awarded $85,000 from the Lowe's Hometown Initiative Project.

SBNDC was created in 1983, with a mission of developing affordable housing for seniors, veterans, working people, first-time home buyers and renters. The organization also works with local small businesses.

This project in South Boston was one of the 100 community-nominated projects selected for this year's program.

According to Lowe's, the projects span over 40 states and Washington, D.C.

"We'll be able to open it up to local neighborhood residents who might want a plot of their own to grow their own vegetables and it'll be secured by a nice new fence," Brown said.

SBNDC's Executive Director also mentioned that they plan to use some of the money to plant trees and pollinator-friendly plants like Hyssop, mint and herbs that are native to Massachusetts.

"The end goal is to mainly have this be community sustained, community oriented. Have the people that are locally from here to take care of it, take care of it themselves," White said.

Right now, there are already some temporary garden beds. They were planted with help of the company called Microgreens.

Brown said the community is already very appreciate, a feeling they hope will only continue to grow.