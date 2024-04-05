Former Natick preschool teacher convicted in child assault case

BOSTON - A former Natick preschool teacher has been convicted of assault and battery of a child. The criminal charge against 44-year-old Sophie Varatharasa dates back to May 2022.

The defense elected to have a judge hear the case. Prosecutors say the Holliston woman was working at the Community Montessori School, which is now closed, when she bruised the ears of a three-year-old.

During Friday's trial, the judge heard testimony from the boy's parents. A child abuse expert also testified and said the child's injuries almost certainly happened during the school day. The judge called the testimony persuasive.

"The defendant was the only adult in the basement toddler room with the defendant and the ten toddlers," Judge Matthew McGrath said.

Prosecutors say they do not intend to seek any jail time. Varatharasa is not in custody. Sentencing is set for next week.