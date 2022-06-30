Sons of Boston part owner due in court, accused of helping bouncer who killed Marine veteran Daniel Martinez

BOSTON – A second Sons of Boston bar employee is due to appear in court on Thursday, charged with helping the bouncer accused of killing Marine veteran Daniel Martinez.

Alisha Dumeer is charged with accessory after the fact to murder for allegedly helping Sons of Boston bouncer Alvaro Larrama. Prosecutors charged Larrama with stabbing Martinez to death outside the bar in March.

Dumeer is a part owner and daytime bartender at Sons of Boston.

More details about Dumeer's alleged involvement are expected to be released during Thursday's hearing.

Sons of Boston lost its entertainment license after the incident and its liquor license is under review.

Larrama is facing a murder charge in Martinez's death. He is facing a separate charge stemming from another incident that prosecutors said occurred at the White Bull Tavern next door about two weeks before Martinez was killed.