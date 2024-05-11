Police investigating connection between person's death and illegal liposuction in Somerville, I-Team sources say

I-Team sources say police investigating link between death and illegal Somerville liposuction

I-Team sources say police investigating link between death and illegal Somerville liposuction

I-Team sources say police investigating link between death and illegal Somerville liposuction

EVERETT - Police are investigating a link between an illegal liposuction operation in Somerville and the death of a person in Everett, I-Team sources say.

An investigation is underway after police responded to a call for help at the Everett home. First responders worked to save a young woman who may have received a liposuction surgery that went wrong.

"That is just the scariest," said Sandra Lopez, who lives near the Somerville operation.

"Literally insane. I couldn't even fathom doing something like that in your own living room," said Lopez.

Neighbors who live next door to the woman in Everett feel the same.

"I feel really bad," said neighbor Paige. She is heartbroken for her neighbors who are mourning someone they love and hopes they receive justice soon.

"Really shameful for exploiting and taking advantage of people who just want to feel good at the end of the day," said Paige.

WBZ-TV reached out to the Middlesex County District Attorney for more information, and we have not heard back.