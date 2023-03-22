Somerville businesses, parked cars damaged after at least 30 shots fired from passing vehicles

SOMERVILLE – Police located at least 32 shell casings in two Somerville neighborhoods after they say a people were shooting at each other from their cars late Tuesday night.

Police initially responded to a shots fired call on Temple Street around 9 p.m.

Officers found 16 shell casings on the street.

A short time later, Somerville police said people from the same two vehicles fired more shots in the area of Main Street, near Moreland and Fremont streets. Police found another 16 shell casings.

The gunfire left damage to storefront glass windows and several parked cars in the area. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Somerville police.