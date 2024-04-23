2 women sexually assaulted at illegal Massachusetts chiropractic business, prosecutors say

SOMERVILLE – A Massachusetts man is facing charges after police said he assaulted two women while running an unlicensed chiropractic business.

Jose Mendez, 60, is facing charges that include indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 and indecent exposure.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Mendez was operating the illegal business on Cross Street in Somerville.

Prosecutors say two women were touched inappropriately when they came for treatment. During one of the incidents, Mendez allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed himself to one of the women.

Mendez was arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday. Bail was set at $5,500 and he was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims. The judge also ordered Mendez not to practice as a chiropractor.

Mendez is next scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

WBZ-TV spoke to Mendez following his arrest. He denied the allegations but declined further comment, saying he needed to speak to his lawyer.