Somerville residents warned of man breaking into homes at night through unlocked windows

SOMERVILLE - Police are warning Somerville residents to lock their doors and windows due to "multiple incidents" of someone breaking into homes overnight.

The man has reportedly been entering the homes between midnight and 6 a.m. through first-floor windows that were left unlocked. The incidents are happening on the Beacon Street corridor near Cambridge.

Police on Thursday also shared a surveillance image of someone suspected during a breaking and entering in a separate location back on June 16; they do not have evidence that this person is involved in the Beacon Street corridor break-ins.

Identification Needed: The Somerville Police are asking the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect in a... Posted by Somerville Police Department on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Additionally, residents are asked to call police if they see any unusual or suspicious behavior in their neighborhood