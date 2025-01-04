Man found in basement arrested in connection to string of Somerville break-ins

SOMERVILLE - Police have arrested a man in connection to a string of break-ins in Somerville after he was found hiding in a basement.

Man arrested after being found in basement

Somerville police received a call just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday about an unknown man in a resident's basement on Cherry Street. Officers arrested 47-year-old Fabio Armelio without incident.

Armelio is a person of interest in a string of twelve recent break-ins targeting Tufts University community members and Somerville residents in the Powderhouse neighborhood since December 20, police say. He has been connected to three of the incidents so far.

He had 20 warrants at the time of his arrest from Somerville, Tufts University, Cambridge, MIT, Lawrence, and Boston. The warrants range from breaking and entering, larceny from a building, assault, trespassing, threats, and more.

Armelio will be arranged in Somerville District Court on Monday.

Somerville woman confronts burglar

Anna Vicente confronted a burglar after she came home to find an unknown man in her hallway. She said that the intruder pretended that he lived there when she questioned who he was. The man was trying to steal chairs and a computer from her home, she said.

"This [the banister] was ripped off and it has nails on it, so he was going like this with the nails. I think he was going to hit us with it," said Vicente. "Then I said, 'I'm calling police,' after I saw that because I thought he would try something."

The intruder fled after she called 911. Police said her house was near the area where other break-ins were happening near the Tufts Medford-Somerville campus.