Somerville community comes together to rescue baby squirrels

SOMERVILLE - There has been an extraordinary effort to rescue squirrels in Somerville this week.

Two baby squirrels were found dehydrated and in need of help, possibly after their mother was hit by a car.

I say this a lot: it really does take a village! Two days ago, I took in two baby squirrels from Somerville. Mom was... Posted by Salem Wildlife Rescue on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Through a community Facebook page, neighbors brought them to Salem Wildlife Rescue, where they received the care they needed. The next day, two more squirrel siblings were discovered. One escaped with a neighbor grabbed a box to transport them, but was found on Wednesday.

Now, all four are getting care in Salem.