Somerville woman April Monroe charged with assault in mother's death

SOMERVILLE - A Somerville woman has been charged with assaulting her mother after she was found dead in her apartment last Sunday.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the victim, 73-year-old Gail Gasperini, was reported missing by her husband Sunday night after she went to visit her daughter, 48-year-old April Monroe, and never returned home to East Boston. When police responded to Monroe's apartment, they found Gasperini dead. An autopsy was done Monday and the Chief Medical Examiner concluded Gasperini had been assaulted.

Monroe was charged with strangulation and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. She was arraigned Thursday in Somerville District Court.