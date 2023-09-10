Seekonk Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis killed in motorcycle crash in Somerset

SOMERSET - A patrolwoman with the Seekonk Police Department was killed in a motorcycle crash in Somerset early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 1:14 a.m. Saturday when Somerset Police said the motorcycle entered the Route 103 rotary in the wrong direction and collided with a car that crashed into a telephone pole. Seekonk police confirmed Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, a passenger on the motorcycle, was killed. She was off duty at the time. The man operating the motorcycle was also killed. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital as an "abundance of caution," according to Somerset Police.

It is with the deepest and most profound sadness that Chief David Enos announces the untimely passing of Patrolwoman... Posted by Seekonk Police Department on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Seekonk Police said DeForitis served with them for just under three years after attending the Cape Cod Municipal Police Academy in 2021. In a Facebook post, they praised her work as a community outreach officer.

"Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events, usually with a bright smile on her face and a contagious laugh," said the police department in a Facebook post.