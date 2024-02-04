Driver killed after crashing pickup truck into home in Somerset

Pickup truck driver killed after crashing into home in Somerset

Pickup truck driver killed after crashing into home in Somerset

Pickup truck driver killed after crashing into home in Somerset

SOMERSET - One person was killed after a pickup truck crashed into a home in Somerset early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on South Street. Police said the pickup crashed into a corner of the home, killing the driver. Everyone in the home safely evacuated.

The driver's identity hasn't been released.

The home was left seriously damaged and the Somerset building inspector said it's not safe for the homeowner to stay there.

The crash remains under investigation.