Watch CBS News
Local News

Somerset elementary schools ban talk or gestures of weapons

By Tiffany Chan

/ CBS Boston

Somerset elementary schools ban talk or gestures of weapons
Somerset elementary schools ban talk or gestures of weapons 01:52

SOMERSET - When Somerset elementary students return to school on Wednesday, they'll be following a few new guidelines. One would ban any talk or gestures of weapons. 

New school year, new rules across Somerset elementary schools. 

"So there have been several cases where kids on the bus are making gestures and we didn't have anything in there to discipline them," Chace Street Elementary School principal Timothy Plante told the school committee. 

During the meeting, he mimicked the shape of a gun with his hands. Gesturing of weapons or any talk about guns or knives won't be allowed on school grounds. Plante didn't mention what the punishment would be. 

"It's absolutely silly. It's foolish," Andrew Speeckaert told WBZ-TV upon hearing the new guideline. 

His son is starting kindergarten next week. 

"The fact that they're trying to control speech, I think, is ridiculous beyond words," Speeckaert said. "The fact that they're trying to do it with children as innocent as kindergarteners. I don't really understand what the intent there is." 

Principal Plante said the request came from staff at all three elementary schools in town in an effort to curb school violence. 

While Speeckaert understands the importance of safety, he doesn't see how this new rule would benefit kids. 

"Why should you keep them in a shell? It doesn't make any sense," he said. 

"Kids nowadays are saying things probably inappropriate or so forth," Plante explained. "It could be video games, it could be TV, but it's not appropriate in our schools." 

Tiffany Chan
Chan-2022.jpg

Tiffany Chan is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 6:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.