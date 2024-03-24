Watch CBS News
Local News

Taxi driver dies in crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

BOSTON – A Boston taxi driver died Saturday night during a crash while bringing a woman home from Logan Airport.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Soldiers Field Road.

Massachusetts State Police said a 68-year-old Lynn man was driving the taxi with a 24-year-old Cambridge woman as his passenger when he lost control near the Weeks Footbridge.

The man, whose name was not released, veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the grassy shoulder.

The first trooper who responded to the crash performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. The taxi driver was rushed to Brigham and Women's Hospital but died.

His passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital but is expected to survive.

State police are still investigating what caused the taxi driver to crash.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on March 24, 2024 / 11:44 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.