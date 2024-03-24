Taxi driver dies in crash on Soldiers Field Road in Boston

BOSTON – A Boston taxi driver died Saturday night during a crash while bringing a woman home from Logan Airport.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Soldiers Field Road.

Massachusetts State Police said a 68-year-old Lynn man was driving the taxi with a 24-year-old Cambridge woman as his passenger when he lost control near the Weeks Footbridge.

The man, whose name was not released, veered off the road and crashed into a tree on the grassy shoulder.

The first trooper who responded to the crash performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. The taxi driver was rushed to Brigham and Women's Hospital but died.

His passenger was taken to St. Elizabeth's Hospital but is expected to survive.

State police are still investigating what caused the taxi driver to crash.