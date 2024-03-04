People who spend a lot of time on social media are more likely to get plastic surgery, study finds

Social media use correlates with person's desire to get plastic surgery, Boston University study say

BOSTON - People who spend a lot of time on social media are more likely to get plastic surgery.

A new study out of Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine surveyed patients at a dermatology clinic between 2019 and 2021 and found that time spent on social media, and the use of photo-editing applications, correlate with a person's desire to undergo cosmetic procedures.

They say the angle of a "selfie" often distorts facial features in such a way that people don't like the way they look.

Called "Snapchat dysmorphia," people seek treatments like Botox and fillers to try to look more like the filtered or edited versions of themselves.

Those who interact with celebrities and influencers on social media and those who follow plastic surgery and dermatology accounts are also more likely to want to get "work done".

The researchers suggest practitioners discuss social media usage with the patients to understand their motivations.