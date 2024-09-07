Soccer coach teaches kids love of the game after injury ended his playing career

After career-ending injury, BZ's MVP spreads his love of soccer in Boston

BOSTON - A Boston soccer player is giving back, coaching kids after an injury ended his playing career.

Inspired by grandmother

Growing up in Jamaica, Saddane Green was all about the "beautiful game."

"My dream as a kid was to become a pro. That's all our dreams growing up, we want to play at the highest level and potentially to take care of your family and all that fun stuff."

When he was 17, he and his family left Jamaica and moved to Boston to be closer to his grandmother.

"Before she passed, she always wanted me and my family to come live with her, so that's what kind of inspired us to come to America and live as one family."

Green said he quickly felt right at home on the soccer field at Dorchester Academy and then Roxbury Community College. But a hip injury his freshman season upended his ultimate dream. Green said it took him a full year to come to terms with his playing career being over. But he said it was his grandmother who inspired him to channel his love for the game into coaching.

"I felt like having so much knowledge to the game and really playing, giving back to the kids, is very important," said Green.

"I just love being on the field"

For the last couple of years, Green has been coaching with the Soccer Unity Project, which makes the sport accessible for kids across Boston's South End free of charge.

"He's very kind and he understands the game thoroughly and he respects us all as players," one of the kids he coaches told WBZ-TV.

Leading third graders and fifth graders, Green sees it as not just building a team but a community.

"This should be a stress-free zone for kids where they come and they have enjoyment, so that's kind of what I always want them to strive for."

Following his grandmother's advice, giving back has given Green another way to try and live out his dream.

"I just love being on the field, as a player and as a coach," said Green.