"Expecting a busy weekend," Central Massachusetts businesses hope for snow storm boost

SHREWBURY - People are excited for the first real snow storm coming to central Massachusetts this weekend, especially Ski Ward in Shrewsbury.

They said they were the first ski area to open in North America this season thanks to the state of the art technology that allows them to make snow in any temperature. They've been making it since October, but it's expensive and a challenge to keep the hill covered without real snow.

"We melt it faster than we can make it" general manager Stephanie Lacroix told WBZ-TV Friday.

With six to 12 inches of real snow in the forecast, the family owned business is looking forward to receiving some help from mother nature.

"It's a huge help when people look outside and see snow when they see grass they're not thinking lets go skiing," continued Lacroix "We're expecting a busy weekend. We're excited the conditions should be amazing."

The snow is also driving customers to Papa's Hardware in Shrewsbury.

"A lot of people getting ready like a lot of people a lot of people coming this morning alone for shovels and ice melt and stuff," employee Dominic Betti told WBZ.

It is another small, family owned business that really relies on winter weather, which hasn't turned up until now.

"We've been looking forward to it honestly, my grandfather said we've been waiting on the weather because this is supposed to be a big time of the year for us," said Betti.

A woman who was grabbing extra groceries ahead of the storm at Whole Foods has had her shovels ready for months.

"The shovels are out they've been out since October the salt is already sitting in the hall when is it coming were waiting on you," she said.

She's happy that the wait will be over soon.

"We really haven't had snow all year. I'm looking forward to seeing some snow, having people slow down, be at home, take some time with family and friends," she said.