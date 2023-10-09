Watch CBS News
First measurable snow of the season recorded atop Mount Washington

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Winter has arrived, at least on top of Mount Washington.

New England's tallest peak recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season on Sunday, measuring 0.3 inches of snow, the Mount Washington Observatory said.

The observatory shared photos of rime ice covering the summit. Weather observer Charlie Peachey used a sledgehammer to remove ice from the instrument tower.

It's not expected to rise above freezing on the summit until the end of the week.  

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:09 AM

