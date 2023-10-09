First measurable snow of the season recorded atop Mount Washington

First snow of the season on Mount Washington

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Winter has arrived, at least on top of Mount Washington.

New England's tallest peak recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season on Sunday, measuring 0.3 inches of snow, the Mount Washington Observatory said.

The observatory shared photos of rime ice covering the summit. Weather observer Charlie Peachey used a sledgehammer to remove ice from the instrument tower.

The summit saw its first measurable snowfall of the season today, with 0.3" of snow measured so far. Below-freezing... Posted by Mount Washington Observatory on Sunday, October 8, 2023

It's not expected to rise above freezing on the summit until the end of the week.