First measurable snow of the season recorded atop Mount Washington
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - Winter has arrived, at least on top of Mount Washington.
New England's tallest peak recorded its first measurable snowfall of the season on Sunday, measuring 0.3 inches of snow, the Mount Washington Observatory said.
The observatory shared photos of rime ice covering the summit. Weather observer Charlie Peachey used a sledgehammer to remove ice from the instrument tower.
It's not expected to rise above freezing on the summit until the end of the week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.