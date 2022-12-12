Who has the most? Snow totals for December 11-12, 2022

BOSTON – The first significant snow of the season fell in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into early Monday.

Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.

Chester 8.0 inches

Pittsfield 7.5

Chicopee 6.4

Westfield 5.7

Ludlow 5.0

West Springfield 5.0

Oxford 4.3

Sturbridge 4.1

Rockland 3.1

Fitchburg 3.0

Grafton 2.6

Foxboro 2.5

Northboro 2.3

Brockton 2.0

Weymouth 2.0

Shrewsbury 1.9

Westboro 1.9

Mansfield 1.5

Pepperell 1.3

North Attleboro 1.1

Westford 1.0

Leominster 1.0

Milford 1.0

Boston (Logan Airport) 0.9