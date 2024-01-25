Snow on the way? 2 storms in the forecast for Massachusetts

Rain and potentially plowable snow are in the forecast for Massachusetts. Read the latest from the WBZ NEXT Weather team.

BOSTON - Did you see it? The sun made a guest appearance in some areas Thursday! Actually, felt like spring for a few minutes.

Sadly, the clouds are rolling back in and, for the most part, will stick around through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some isolated areas of light icing Friday in the highest elevations of Worcester County, the Berkshires and New Hampshire and Vermont.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

For the majority of those in southern New England, the next "storm" will be an all-rain event.

Rain arrives late, after midnight and is heaviest right around the morning commute on Friday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Looks like another half-inch or so Friday morning, through midday.

The rain will taper off in the afternoon, but cloudy skies will remain through the evening.

Saturday looks like another dreary day with mostly cloudy skies and a risk of scattered light rain/snow /ice showers here and there.

And then we get to our NEXT storm...

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Unfortunately, it is too early to make a solid call on this one and confidence is lower than usual three days out from the event.

There is certainly potential for plowable snow for a large portion of southern New England.

The storm does not have that "classic look" though ... at least not right now. It may have a couple of different low-pressure centers when it makes it closest pass by our area, not completely getting its "act together" until it is too far out to sea.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Here's an early look at the potential precipitation type for the storm. It should end as snow everywhere, but the changeover will take longer the farther south and east you live.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

So, where the snow is more likely, the amounts are also forecast to be higher. The chance for plowable snow also increases as you head farther north and west.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Whatever happens, the highest impact is likely to come Sunday night into Monday.

We will have much more on this in the next 24 hours!