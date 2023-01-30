Researchers find snoring is associated with higher risk of high blood pressure

BOSTON -- If you snore, you should keep an eye on your blood pressure.

Researchers in China studied the genetics of a half million people and found that snoring and sleep apnea were associated with a higher risk of high blood pressure and heart disease.

They say the link between snoring, sleep apnea, and heart disease may be driven, in part, by obesity.

They say losing weight could reduce the risk and that people with severe sleep apnea should have their blood pressure monitored closely.