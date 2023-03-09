Bedford native Karan Wadhera working with Snoop Dogg investing in cannabis companies

WELLESLEY - Growing up the son of Indian immigrants in Bedford, Massachusetts, Karan Wadhera lived in two different worlds.

"The makeup of the small town as one of the few minorities in school and the expectations sort of what American life was and inside the four walls at home, it was kind of like you're back in India," Wadhera told WBZ-TV.

He went on to Babson College where he grabbed a dream.

"I think it took a lot of hustle. I'm a musician, always loved music," Wadhera said.

He started reaching out to record labels and helping them out with their showcasing.

"Before you knew it while I was in college, I was going to L.A. every other week and starting to work with musicians and artists through the record labels to sort of help build digital presence and one of the first people I ended up working with was Snoop and now it's been a 20-plus year friendship," Wadhera said.

That friendship with Snoop Dogg has blossomed into another huge opportunity. Karan is now the managing partner of Casa Verde. It's a company with Snoop and others and they invest in cannabis companies. The Bedford native is living his best life.

"You have ideas, you have a vision for how you want things to play out and when they do, it's pretty incredible. There's probably no feeling like it," he told WBZ.

Now when he's holding lectures at Harvard, he sees in those students something he had in himself.

"These kids are incredible and they know before they even graduated high school the things they are interested in. They are reaching out to you, they have 15 internships before they've started college."

