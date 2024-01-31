Sneaker Museum in Norwood is all about the history of Air Jordans

Air Jordans are the centerpiece of the Sneaker Museum in Norwood

NORWOOD - When you walk into the Sneaker Museum in Norwood, you will see a lot of Air Jordans.

To be more specific, you'll see 1,078 pairs of them.

Richard Kosow and his business partner Dee Wells founded the museum in 2012 to teach people about sneaker art and culture.

"(Michael) Jordan's ability just drew you in and when I saw stuff that was coming out, I just gravitated towards it," Kosow told WBZ-TV. "I just love the stuff, to the point where I didn't want to wear it. I bought one to buy, one to put away."

"His sneakers, his on the court swagger, but off the court, what he did as well really made it so that, we all aspired to or to be like Mike," said Wells.

There's a pair of first year Air Jordans dedicated to Boston and signed by Bill Russell to a pair dedicated to Black History Month.

They also have a pair marking Michael Jordan's short career in minor league baseball.

"So it's to resemble the baseball glove. When he first started playing for the (Birmingham) Barons," Wells said.

And it's not just sneakers. There's plenty of Michael Jordan memorabilia as well.

"This truly is a cultural capsule that you can say you can have something from every decade. You have something that spans the globe too. It's not just domestically, these are sneakers that everyone can relate to," Wells said.

Wells and Kosow said they haven't met Jordan in person yet, but maybe someday.

For more information on the museum, visit their website.