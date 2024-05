Winchendon's Smith's Country Cheese makes dairy products the old-fashioned way

Winchendon's Smith's Country Cheese makes dairy products the old-fashioned way

Winchendon's Smith's Country Cheese makes dairy products the old-fashioned way

Family owned and operated, Smith's Country Cheese in Winchendon is a working dairy farm and creamery making dairy products the old-fashioned way. The farm makes more than 1,000 wheels of cheese a day. Host Rachel Holt learns all about their farmstead products and what makes their process so unique.