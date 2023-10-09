Watch CBS News
Smith & Wesson opens new headquarters after leaving Massachusetts over gun law proposals

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

MARYVILLE, Tenn. - Gunmaker Smith & Wesson opened its new headquarters in Tennessee this weekend after leaving Massachusetts.

The company had been based in Springfield since the 1800s. But it announced two years ago that it would move to a more gun-friendly state, citing proposed legislation in Massachusetts that would prevent them from making certain weapons.

"The unwavering support for the second amendment and our business and our industry that we feel in Tennessee at the end of the day was the absolute hands-down deal-maker for us," Smith & Wesson CEO Mark Smith said.

A group of protesters showed up at the opening, calling for red flag laws, background checks and a ban on assault rifles.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 9:46 AM

