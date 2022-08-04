Watch CBS News
Smells of nature have powerful impact, study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – New research says getting a whiff of the great outdoors is good for you.

Time spent outdoors has long been known to promote physical and mental well-being. Now researchers at the University of Kent have found that the smells found in nature can have a powerful impact. 

They recruited 194 people to spend time in woodlands and forests over all four seasons and make observations. 

They found people associated the smells in nature frequently described as "fresh air" or "earthy" with feelings of relaxation, comfort, rejuvenation, and pleasant childhood memories.  

While the absence of unpleasant smells associated with urban living like pollution, exhaust, and garbage also had a calming effect.  

