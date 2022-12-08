Watch CBS News
Smartphones could soon help identify a range of health conditions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - One day you may be able to speak into your smartphone and have it determine whether you're sick or not.

Our voices tend to change when we go through puberty and we're older. But the National Institutes of Health has launched a project to examine how certain voice patterns could signal a range of health conditions.

To speak you use your lungs, voice box, mouth, and brain, so illness affecting any of these can change how your voice sounds. Scientists plan to gather 20,000 to 30,000 voice samples from study participants, along with their health data, and then using artificial intelligence, create an app for a wearable device like a smartphone or watch, that will be able to analyze a person's voice and alert them to see a doctor.

They say this strategy could be used to pick up on a host of health conditions such as pneumonia, stroke, Parkinson's disease, and even depression.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 5:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

