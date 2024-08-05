Watch CBS News
Health

Excessive smartphone use can negatively impact teen's mental health, researchers find

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Excessive phone usage can affect a teenager's mental health, research shows
Excessive phone usage can affect a teenager's mental health, research shows 01:03

BOSTON - Researchers have found more evidence that excessive smartphone use could impact a teen's mental health.

Scientists refer to it as "problematic smartphone use" or PSU; in other words, behaviors around smartphone use akin to an addiction, including an inability to limit the amount of time spent on the phone, feeling panicky when the phone is out of reach, or using it when they should be doing other activities.  

Researchers at King's College London found that teens with PSU were twice as likely to have anxiety and almost three times more likely to suffer from depression compared to teens without problematic smartphone use.  

Older teens also reported higher rates of insomnia. Most kids said they wanted to cut down on their phone use, and some said they needed help to do it. Some strategies that work include putting the phone in silent mode, getting rid of notifications, and placing the phone in another room at bedtime.  

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.