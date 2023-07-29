Small plane crashes in the water at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire
HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. - Police and first responders are on the scene after a small plane landed in the water off Hampton Beach early Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters said the plane crashed 30 yards off shore.
Lifeguards rescued one person from the plane, who was checked out and not transported to the hospital.
The plane is now on shore and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is going to investigate.
