Small plane crashes in the water at Hampton Beach in New Hampshire

HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. - Police and first responders are on the scene after a small plane landed in the water off Hampton Beach early Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters said the plane crashed 30 yards off shore.

The plane could be seen on the beach after being pulled from the water. @C58791744 on Twitter

Lifeguards rescued one person from the plane, who was checked out and not transported to the hospital. 

The plane is now on shore and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is going to investigate.

