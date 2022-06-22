Watch CBS News
Small plane hits power lines, crashes into river in Charlestown, New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. - A small plane crashed into the Connecticut River near Charlestown, New Hampshire Wednesday.

The pilot, identified as 27-year-old George Tucker of Ludlow, Vermont, was the only one on board the single-engine Piper PA-18A when it went down near a boat landing around 10 a.m.

Tucker swam to shore and was taken to the hospital with what police described as "serious, non-life-threatening injuries."

Police said he told them he had engine trouble, started losing altitude and then hit high tension power lines before crashing into the river.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are looking into what caused the engine trouble. 

First published on June 22, 2022 / 5:15 PM

