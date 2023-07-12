What is a 'sleep divorce' and why are more Americans having one?

BOSTON - Instead of dissolving the entire marriage, many couples are now opting for a "sleep divorce."

According to a survey conducted by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, more than a third of Americans said they occasionally or consistently sleep in another room from their partner so that they can go to sleep and stay asleep without disruptions such as snoring, alarms, and shifting covers. Plus, one partner may be an early bird while the other burns the midnight oil.

The popularity of "sleep divorce" differed by generation, with 43 percent of millennials signing on, followed by 33 percent of those in Generation X, 28 percent of those in Generation Z and 22 percent of baby boomers.