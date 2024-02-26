Eating a plant based diet could reduce snoring, study finds

BOSTON - Could eating a plant based diet reduce snoring? Well it depends on what kind of plant-based diet we're talking about.

A new study out of Australia analyzed data on more than 14,000 people and found that those who adhered to a healthy plant-based diet had a lower risk of obstructive sleep apnea while those on an unhealthy plant-based diet were at higher risk.

A healthy plant-based diet is one high in vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and nuts not refined carbohydrates like sugary drinks, and high-sugar and high-salt foods.

It's unclear whether a healthy plant-based diet is better than a healthy meat-based diet in terms of sleep apnea risk, but some speculate that plant-based foods can help reduce inflammation in the body, including in the head and neck.