Skittles Twitter account takes random shot at Boston Bruins

How in the world did Bruins lost to Panthers? Michael Hurley tries to explain

BOSTON -- Here's some news: Skittles has a Twitter account.

Here's some more news: Skittles has a Twitter account that is mean.

There's no other conclusion to draw after the official account of Skittles -- complete with the gold checkmark and everything -- decided to take an unprompted shot at the Boston Bruins.

"My weekend wasn't great," the tweet began, "but at least I didn't choke away a 3-1 playoff lead. Anyways taste the rainbow."

Ouch.

In a realm where engagement is king, that tweet has certainly gained some steam. Anyone who enjoys seeing Boston sports teams and fans experience pain certainly loved it.

But here in Boston, there's just one thing to say: Skittles' Twitter account is pretty mean.