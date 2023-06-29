Does health insurance cover skin cancer screening? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Christine asks, "Is skin cancer screening covered under health insurance? I have light skin and want to protect myself from skin cancer."

Most insurance companies do cover skin cancer screenings as part of your annual wellness visit but if you're not sure, call and ask. Even better, ask if they will cover a skin exam by a dermatologist.

All adults should see a doctor yearly for a skin exam, especially if they have risk factors for skin cancer like lighter skin, blond or red hair, or tend to freckle. But even if you have a darker complexion, you can still get skin cancer, so have your doctor take a peek all over during your annual exam.

And you should check your skin periodically including those hard-to-see areas as well as your palms and soles. And if you ever notice changes in a mole or new spots that concern you, have them checked out sooner rather than later.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.