Six Flags holding job fair to prepare for annual Fright Fest
AGAWAM -- Six Flags New England is hiring for its annual Fright Fest. The Agawam theme park is holding a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They are looking for hundreds of people from food workers, to lifeguards, and of course, zombies.
Six Flags said pay starts at $14.25 an hour.
Anyone looking for a performing position is encouraged to prepare a one-to-two minute comedic monologue for their audition.
