Watch CBS News
Local News

Six Flags holding job fair to prepare for annual Fright Fest

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Six Flags holding job fair to prepare for annual Fright Fest
Six Flags holding job fair to prepare for annual Fright Fest 00:25

AGAWAM -- Six Flags New England is hiring for its annual Fright Fest. The Agawam theme park is holding a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

They are looking for hundreds of people from food workers, to lifeguards, and of course, zombies. 

Six Flags said pay starts at $14.25 an hour. 

Anyone looking for a performing position is encouraged to prepare a one-to-two minute comedic monologue for their audition. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 6, 2022 / 8:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.