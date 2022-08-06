Six Flags holding job fair to prepare for annual Fright Fest

AGAWAM -- Six Flags New England is hiring for its annual Fright Fest. The Agawam theme park is holding a job fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are looking for hundreds of people from food workers, to lifeguards, and of course, zombies.

Six Flags said pay starts at $14.25 an hour.

Anyone looking for a performing position is encouraged to prepare a one-to-two minute comedic monologue for their audition.