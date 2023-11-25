6 alarm fire burns through 2 family homes in Dorchester

BOSTON - A six alarm fire has burned through two family homes in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon.

Heavy Fire in the rear of 21 Ellington st. The fire has jumped to 19 Ellington st. A 2nd alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/9Wjg8tHU4V — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

The Boston Fire Department says that the fire began in the rear of 21 Ellington Street, and spread to 19 Ellington Street.

Fire crews quickly worked to control the blaze so that it would not spread to other homes.

Thick black smoke fills the sky as the fire continues to burn . Fire Commissioner Burke orders a 5th alarm. pic.twitter.com/kUKuRkVPtP — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 25, 2023

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services are also responding to the fire. They are bringing meals, water, emotional and spiritual care for first responders and residents who have been displaced.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire.