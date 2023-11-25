Watch CBS News
6 alarm fire burns through 2 family homes in Dorchester

By Riley Rourke

BOSTON - A six alarm fire has burned through two family homes in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon. 

The Boston Fire Department says that the fire began in the rear of 21 Ellington Street, and spread to 19 Ellington Street.

Fire crews quickly worked to control the blaze so that it would not spread to other homes.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services are also responding to the fire. They are bringing meals, water, emotional and spiritual care for first responders and residents who have been displaced.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the fire. 

First published on November 25, 2023 / 5:00 PM EST

