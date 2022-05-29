Silva and Jackson lead Revs II to 1-0 victory over Union II

FOXBORO - New England Revolution II (6-1-2, 21 pts.) defeated Philadelphia Union II (4-3-2, 15 pts.), 1-0, at Gillette Stadium on Friday night to extend their win streak to three games. Academy graduate Meny Silva tallied the first goal of his professional career while goalkeeper Jacob Jackson notched his fifth consecutive clean sheet in MLS NEXT Pro.

Brazilian forward Ryan Lima sent a through ball to the left side of the box, allowing Silva to run in behind and net the shot into the corner to give New England a 1-0 lead that they would hold to secure their sixth victory of the season. In his 57 minutes played, Silva logged two shots with one on target.

"It felt amazing," Silva stated postgame. "I've been waiting for a very long time, and it finally came."

Jackson continued his steady play in net with Revolution II, stopping all nine shots faced to record his fifth clean sheet on the year. Tonight's score marks the fourth 1-0 victory for New England this season.

"Pretty good," Jackson said on how it feels to record another clean sheet. "I love coming down here and playing with the second team. They are just all fantastic. From the moment I stepped into the locker room, they welcomed me with open arms. Words can't even put it into perspective. Like I said, they come in and let me just help them in any shape, way or form, so I thank them for that. I'm just excited because we're winning, you know?"

New England returns to action on Saturday, June 4, as Revolution II travels to face Inter Miami CF II at DRV PNK Stadium.