"Silent walking" TikTok trend may have health benefits

BOSTON – A new trend on TikTok may actually have some health benefits.

Something called "silent walking" is trending on the social media app where TikTok users are encouraging people to walk without Air Pods or headphones, podcasts or music, and without walking companions.

Simply walk in silence, without stimulation, distraction-free.

Proponents say it allows people to be alone with their thoughts, to feel more relaxed, to enjoy nature, to be more mindful, and to think more clearly. Therapists agree.

We're bombarded with so much noise all day long that silent walking can allow us to escape, even if for just a short period of time, so you're not only getting the physical benefits but the mental health benefits as well.