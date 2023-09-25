Watch CBS News
Health

"Silent walking" TikTok trend may have health benefits

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

"Silent walking" TikTok trend may have health benefits
"Silent walking" TikTok trend may have health benefits 01:02

BOSTON – A new trend on TikTok may actually have some health benefits.

Something called "silent walking" is trending on the social media app where TikTok users are encouraging people to walk without Air Pods or headphones, podcasts or music, and without walking companions. 

Simply walk in silence, without stimulation, distraction-free. 

Proponents say it allows people to be alone with their thoughts, to feel more relaxed, to enjoy nature, to be more mindful, and to think more clearly. Therapists agree.

We're bombarded with so much noise all day long that silent walking can allow us to escape, even if for just a short period of time, so you're not only getting the physical benefits but the mental health benefits as well.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 5:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.